Alanis Morissette Announces 2020 European Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Alanis Morissette has announced the much anticipated European leg of her 2020 World Tour.

The 13-city run, which sees the seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winner celebrating 25 years of her iconic debut Jagged Little Pill as well as her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks In The Road, will kick off in Copenhagen on September 23 and conclude in Paris on October 22.

Alanis will be joined by Liz Phair across all dates.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28th February starting at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk

Such Pretty Forks In The Road is due out May 1 and available for pre-order now.