Primary Wave Inks Major Multi-Million Dollar Publishing Deal With Australian Duo Air Supply

(CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music Publishing has acquired a reported 70% stake in the music publishing catalog and artist master royalty stream for Australian soft rock duo, Air Supply.

Included in the “multi-million-dollar deal” are a number of the band’s biggest hit singles including top five songs “All Out Of Love,” “Lost In Love,” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All,” as well as their gold single “The One That You Love,” which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Going forward, Primary Wave will work closely with Air Supply members Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock to not only market their catalog of music but also pitch licensing and sync opportunities.

“We are thrilled to share the future with the progressive and talented people at Primary Wave,” said Russell and Hitchcock in a joint statement.

Lawrence Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music Publishing, added: “Graham and Russell are two of the nicest human beings in the music industry and they have created some of the most memorable love power ballads in history. We couldn’t be happier to welcome the band into the Primary Wave family.”

Founded in 2006, Primary Wave is one of the largest independent music publishing, talent management, production, entertainment and branding companies in the United States. Currently, it administers the copyrights of over 15,000 songs from the catalogs of legendary artists such as Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, Kurt Cobain, Aerosmith, John Lennon, Def Leppard, Hall & Oates, Chicago, Glenn Gould, CeeLo Green, Sly & The Family Stone, and many others.