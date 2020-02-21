Laura Monks and Tom Lewis Named Co-MDs At Decca

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Tom Lewis and Laura Monks have been promoted to co-managing directors at Decca Records Group.

Lewis, who joined the company 17 years ago as label manager for its jazz division, most recently served as VP of Decca, A&R and artist strategy. His previous signees include The Lumineers, Jacob Collier, Auroa, Melody Gardot and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe.

Monks, who joined Decca eight years ago as senior digital campaign manager, most recently served as the label group’s GM. She has worked on campaigns for artists including Gregory Porter, Andrea Bocelli, Ludovico Einaudi and Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

Both Lewis and Monks will continue to report to Decca president Rebecca Allen.

Additional promotions include Dominic Fyfe to label director, Decca Classics; Helen Lewis to executive producer for Decca Classics; and Gavin Bayliss to head of classical marketing & catalog strategy. Cerys Weetch and Hildur Maral have also been promoted to co-label managers of Mercury KX.

Speaking about the appointments, Allen said: “In 2019 Decca celebrated 90 years in the music business. The continued evolution of this incredible label is something I feel hugely excited about and ensuring the future of our artists and music is always top of mind. So today I am thrilled to announce the promotions of Tom, Laura, Gavin, Dominic, Helen, Cerys and Hildur. Each of these individual promotions enable us to grow as a leading global music company. Congratulations to everyone, and here’s to the next decade.”