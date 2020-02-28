Songtrust Expands Global Leadership Team, Hires Rob Wetstone As Head Of Client Relations

(CelebrityAccess) – Royalty collection platform Songtrust has expanded its leadership team with the hiring of Rob Wetstone as Head of Client Relations.

Wetstone joins Songtrust from RED Distribution/The Orchard where he most recently served as VP of Digital Strategy and Operations. In this newly created role, Wetstone will oversee the Client Relations team, which includes marketing, client acquisition, business development and client services. He is also tasked with streamlining Songtrust’s operations to acquire new clients and onboard their catalogs, ensuring they understand the music publishing landscape and how Songtrust tracks and collects their royalties.

Songtrust has also promoted Sean McGraw to Global Head of Rights Management Operations, and Dewayne Ector to Global Head of Partner Relations and Income Tracking.

McGraw has been with Songtrust’s parent company, Downtown Music Holdings, for more than twelve years, with a prior role of Senior Vice President of Administration at Downtown Music Publishing. Ector has been with Songtrust for a year, joining by way of Kobalt’s AMRA, where he was Head of International.

The royalty collection agency is also reporting its January collections increased by 335% compared to the same time last year.

Molly Neuman, president of Songtrust, said: “A key factor in Songtrust’s rapid growth is our unique ability to streamline the tracking and collection of global music publishing royalties. With these new hires and promotions, our team can continue spearheading music publishing innovation for songwriters and music rights holders, but with improved focus and scale, and get our clients the royalties they are due.”

Added Neuman: “2019 was Songtrust’s most successful year to date and that is in large part due to our leadership team who brings deep and nuanced knowledge of global music publishing and all its intricacies. Sean and Dewayne lead key departments critical to our operational excellence, and Lisa Robinson strengthens and expands our capabilities and precision in our royalties collections.”

Wetstone said: “It’s energizing to be at a fast-growing company that’s simplifying the music publishing landscape for songwriters and music rights holders everywhere. Songtrust has proven year after year that it’s at the forefront of modernizing music publishing, and the new era of self-sufficient music creators has only just begun.”