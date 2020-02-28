Afropop Star Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa Incubator Selects 30 Artists To Receive $10,000 In Startup Funding

AFRICA (CelebrityAccess) – Nigerian-born Afropop star and music exec Mr Eazi has announced 30 new African artists that will take part in the second edition of his talent incubator program emPawa Africa.

Each artist participating in the seven-month #emPawa30 program will receive a $10,000 non-repayable grant to go towards filming their first professional music video, as well as mentorship, marketing services and other support to launch their international recording career.

Artists will be assigned an individual mentor and video director, with whom they will work directly. Mentors for this round include Diplo, Dj Maphorisa, Jae5, Fred Gibson, Shekhinah And Harmonize; Afrobeats producers E Kelly, Guiltybeatz, Killertunes; DJ Neptune; executives from across the African music industry, as well as Mr Eazi himself.

The 10 artists who display the most promise will be flown to a three-week masterclass in Ghana this June, where they will receive business, songwriting, marketing and production training while working in a recording studio. From there, two artists will receive additional funding to cover management, marketing and legal fees throughout 2020, as well as to create additional music and videos.

#emPawa Africa launched in 2018 with the #emPawa100, which provided grants to 100 artists from 11 African countries, helping launch African music stars such as Joeboy, Lady Donli, J.Derobie and Karun.

You can check out this year’s #emPawa30 list in full below.

The #emPawa30:

Bemisoul (USA/Nigeria)

Bosom P Yung (Ghana)

C Natty (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Camo Blaizz (Nigeria)

Donel (UK/Zimbabwe)

DonFreezy (Nigeria)

Dopeprince (Nigeria)

Exposuremuzik (Ghana)

Fresh Prince (Nigeria)

GoodGirl LA (Nigeria)

Grace Idowu (Nigeria)

James Garlimah (Canada/Liberia)

July 7 (UK/Nigeria)

Kamo Mphela (South Africa)

Macjreyz (Nigeria)

Marioo (Tanzania)

Mizzle (Nigeria)

Namenj (Nigeria)

Oiza & Meyi (Nigeria)

Sishii (South Africa)

Solana (Nigeria)

Tomiwa Dudobo (Nigeria)

TU2 (Nigeria)

Xenia Manasseh (Kenya)

Yung Meagan (Cameroon)

Yusuf Kanbai (Nigeria)

Zaman (Nigeria)

Zarion Uti (USA/Nigeria)