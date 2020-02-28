R&B Star Kehlani Inks Exclusive Deal With Pulse Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated R&B/Pop artist and songwriter Kehlani has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Los Angeles based-Pulse Music Group for her entire catalog as well as future works.

Since releasing her debut commercial mixtape Cloud 19 to critical acclaim back in 2014, Kehlani has secured multiple gold and platinum certifications (“Gangsta” and “Nights Like This” feat. Ty Dolla $ign), garnered more than 1 billion combined music streams, and completed a worldwide headlining tour.

As a featured artist, she has appeared on tracks by Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Kyle, Post Malone, Eminem, Khalid, Calvin Harris, and G-Eazy, among others.

Ashley Calhoun, Vice President, A&R, said: “We are honored to bring Kehlani to the PULSE Music Group team. Her talent both as artist and songwriter is undeniable and seeing her career skyrocket in such a short time is incredibly impressive. We can’t wait to get to work and to be a part of her team in this next stage of her career.”

Maria Egan, President and Head of Creative, added: “Kehlani represents everything we hope to cultivate at Pulse. A true artist with a long-term vision and deeply connected to contemporary culture, she is truly best in her class. We’re so proud to join her on her journey.”