US-Based Reach Music Publishing Joins IMPEL

(CelebrityAccess) – Independent music publisher Reach Music Publishing has inked a deal with IMPEL that will see the international collective licensing agency representing digital rights for some of the most well-known copyrights in its catalog.

Currently, Reach represents and administers popular songwriters and artist catalogs in all genres, including Common, Danzig, Ice-T, The Knack, Lisa Loeb, John Mayer, Nate Dogg and Romanthony among others.

Representative titles administered by Reach and to be represented by IMPEL include interests in “Beth” by Kiss, “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, “Handclap” by Fitz and The Tantrums, “My Sharona” by The Knack, “99 Problems” by Jay Z, “One More Time” by Daft Punk, “Stay” by Lisa Loeb, “Too Legit To Quit” by MC Hammer and “Your Body is a Wonderland” by John Mayer.

The IMPEL membership represents a diverse collection of works recorded by many of the world’s biggest artists past and present including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, David Bowie, Ray Charles, Rihanna, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, Elvis Presley and more. It is 100% owned and controlled by its members, which include respected independent publishers such as Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music, Reservoir Music, Kassner Music, CTM, ABKCO, Truelove Music, Faber Music and Mute Song.

Michael Closter, founder and president of Reach Music, said: “I respect the strong independent publishers that are part of the IMPEL collective, and spoke with many of them to discuss IMPEL and also the servicing by SACEM. Their high marks and recommendations were key to this decision. I’m pleased to join IMPEL and to be an active participant of this collective.”

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams added: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Michael and Reach Music into the IMPEL collective. Our international footprint is growing all the time and this is great news for IMPEL members. We are truly a global organisation with global ambitions and the impact of our combined expertise and aggregated market share is extremely positive for us all.”