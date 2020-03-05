Report: Multiple Sources Say Ultra Miami Has Been Postponed

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — While there has been no official announcement, the Miami Herald is reporting that the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami will be postponed, potentially for a full year, due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Multiple sources told the Herald that the decision to postpone the event was made during a meeting on Wednesday between elected officials and representatives of the festival over concerns about the potential of the event to spread the coronavirus.

No official announcement has been made because attorneys are resolving legal issues related to the cancellation, the Herald reported.

A press conference about the festival is scheduled for Friday.

“The decision was made to postpone it,” City Commissioner Manolo Reyes told the Herald. Reyes also said that the city will likely postpone the Calle Ocho Festival, which is billed as the largest Latin music event in the world, which is also scheduled to take place in Miami in March.

“I agreed with the decision to postpone it,” Reyes told the Herald. “And now I’m worried about the Calle Ocho Festival.”