Grace Fleisher Named Junior Account Exec At Shore Fire Media

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion Grace Fleisher to the role of Junior Account Executive, retroactive to September 2019.

Fleisher previously toiled ceaselessly as a Publicity Coordinator in Shore Fire’s Los Angeles offices after joining the company in 2018.

While at Shore Fire, she’s worked on campaigns for Joe Hisaishi, Tamino, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tash Sultana, the GRAMMY-winning Woodstock – Back To The Garden 50th anniversary box set, REZZ, Krewella, and the documentary Echo In The Canyon among others.

A transplant from Cleveland, Fleisher attended The Ohio State University, where she received a degree in public affairs journalism. Her previous professional gigs include stints as an editor and journalist for a dance music publication and handling social media strategy for Consequence of Sound, Shore Fire said.

“Grace is an exemplary member of our West Coast team,” says Senior VP Rebecca Shapiro. “Her tenacious spirit and attention to detail are invaluable assets in our business.”

Fleisher is the second new Junior Account Exec Shore Fire has promoted in recent weeks. At the end of February, Mikaela Duh was also elevated from publicity coordinator at Shore Fire’s New York offices.