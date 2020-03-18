Bonnaroo Pushed Back To September

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced on Wednesday that the event has been pushed back until September while the world contends with the coronavirus pandemic.

Considered to be one of the premier music festivals in the U.S., Bonnaroo 2020 was originally scheduled for June 11 – 14 in Manchester, Tennessee with a lineup that includes Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Flume, among others.

The festival is now slated to take place from Sept 24-27, 2020.

Organizers for the fest said that all tickets and on-site camping arrangments will be honored at the rescheduled event, while people with offsite accommodations purchased through the festival will be contacted.

“Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”

The festival, which was fully acquired by Live Nation earlier this year, was fully sold out.