2020 Eurovision Song Contest Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

(CelebrityAccess) – The 65th edition of the Eurovision song contest has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event was slated to take place in Rotterdam from May 12-16 and be broadcast live globally.
A statement issued Wednesday (March 18) by organizers at the European Broadcasters Union (EBU) read:
“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.
Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead.
However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned. The health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision.
We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of you around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May.”
Additionally, the EBU has asked for the public’s patience as it works through the ramifications of its unprecedented decision to cancel the contest for the first time in its more than six-decade-long history, and says it feels “confident that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time.”