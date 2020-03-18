2020 Eurovision Song Contest Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

(CelebrityAccess) – The 65th edition of the Eurovision song contest has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event was slated to take place in Rotterdam from May 12-16 and be broadcast live globally.

A statement issued Wednesday (March 18) by organizers at the European Broadcasters Union (EBU) read:

“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.