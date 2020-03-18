KROQ Fires Longtime Morning Hosts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles radio station KROQ 106.7 FM abruptly fired their morning show team in aa shakeup of on-air talent at the station.

“Current afternoon drive co-hosts Stryker and Kevin Klein will debut on mornings in the coming weeks, succeeding longtime station veteran Kevin Ryder,” a statement from KROQ owner Entercom said.

Kevin Ryder, who has been a fixture on KROQ for three decades, said on social media that he had been fired from the station and escorted from the building by security guards.

“We thank Kevin for his many years of dedication, comedy and entertainment, alongside Bean, that helped build KROQ into the iconic station it is today,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Entercom. “Stryker and Klein have an engaged and loyal fanbase and we look forward to ushering in the future of mornings with them on the World Famous KROQ.”

The station’s new lineup will see on-air personality Megan Holiday move from her evening slot to the afternoon and the station is currently looking for a new evening host.

Hey party people! Not sure how to say this, so here it is:

Yesterday, @kroq called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired.

Me.@alliemackay @JensenKarp @kroqkom @kroqbeermug, @Old_Man_Ruben and @destinymlopez (cont..) — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) March 18, 2020