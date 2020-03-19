The U.S. State Department Suspends Visa Services

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Late Wednesday, the United States took the extraordinary step of suspending routine visa services in most countries due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to worldwide challenges related to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Department of State is suspending routine visa services in most countries worldwide. Embassies and consulates in these countries will cancel all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as of March 18, 2020,” a statement by the State Department said.

The announcement did not specify which countries would be exempted from the travel restrictions, but noted that “urgent and emergency” visa services will still be provided as “resources allow.”

These Embassies will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. Although all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments are canceled, the MRV fee is valid and may be used for a visa appointment in the country where it was paid within one year of the date of payment.

Services for citizens will continue as planned, the statement said.