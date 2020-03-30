Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Promoter 101

Promoter 101 Episode 207: A Cyber Roundtable Andy Somers, Jamie Loeb, Brian Penix, Ant Taylor, Jim Runge, Ted Heinig

Ian Courtney
Promoter 101: Episode 207The Promoter 101 Podcast is back with the second week of The Quarantine Sessions to entertain you during this unprecedented time in the world, featuring A Cyber Roundtable with APA’s Andy Somers, Nederlander’s Jamie Loeb, Vector’s Brian Penix, Lyte’s Ant Taylor, Tour Manager Jim Runge, and AC Entertainments’ Ted Heinig

Hosted By: Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce + Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg

Direct Link:  https://is.gd/2z8q6r

MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund: https://found.ee/covid-19

 

