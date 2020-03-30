Promoter 101 Episode 207: A Cyber Roundtable Andy Somers, Jamie Loeb, Brian Penix, Ant Taylor, Jim Runge, Ted Heinig

The Promoter 101 Podcast is back with the second week of The Quarantine Sessions to entertain you during this unprecedented time in the world, featuring A Cyber Roundtable with APA’s Andy Somers, Nederlander’s Jamie Loeb, Vector’s Brian Penix, Lyte’s Ant Taylor, Tour Manager Jim Runge, and AC Entertainments’ Ted Heinig

Hosted By: Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce + Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce

Direct Link: https://is.gd/2z8q6r

MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund: https://found.ee/covid-19