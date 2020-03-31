Live Nation Appoints Mattias Behrer As New MD For Sweden

SWEDEN (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation has appointed Mattias Behrer as its new MD for its Swedish division.

Behrer, who is currently CEO of leading media and marketing group Dentsu Aegis, will step into this role come August and report to Live Nation’s President of Europe-Concerts John Reid. Behrer previously spent a decade at Viacom in several positions including global marketing manager for MTV and svp for Viacom’s youth division.

Behrer said: “I am very happy, and humbled, for the task of leading Live Nation Sweden’s fantastic team and continuing to develop the experience for fans and partners – before, during and after events. The live music industry is an extremely exciting area with great potential and a very interesting business model that brings together fans, artists and brands and creates experiences to remember for life.”

Reid added: “It is very gratifying to welcome Mattias to the team. With his broad background as a business leader and with expertise in marketing to young target groups, there is no doubt that he will be a strong contribution to Live Nation Sweden.”

Behrer is the author of two best-selling business books Event Marketing and How Cool Brands Stay Hot.