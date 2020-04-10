Bob Dylan Scores First-Ever No. 1 Song On The Billboard Charts

(CelebrityAccess) – Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has scored his first-ever No. 1 song on the Billboard charts with “Murder Most Foul.”

Released March 27, the nearly 17-minute track, which chronicles the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, debuted at No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart dated April 11.

“Murder Most Foul” is Dylan’s first release since his 2017 covers album Triplicate and his first original material since 2012’s Tempest. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the song sold 10,000 downloads in its first tracking week alone.

Though the musical legend is certainly no stranger to the charts, this is his first-ever No. 1 song under his own name. Back in 1963, Peter Paul & Mary’s rendition of Dylan’s classic “Blowin’ in the Wind” topped the Adult Contemporary airplay chart for five weeks, while two years later in 1965 The Byrds’ version of his song “Mr. Tambourine Man” spent a week atop the Hot 100 chart.

You can check out “Murder Most Foul” below: