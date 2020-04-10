Jim Caruso Takes His B’Way Open Mic Night Online

(CelebrityAccess) — Broadway icon Jim Caruso has taken his popular Cast Party open mic events online with a live-streamed version of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party.

Set for Monday, April 13th, Caruso invites audience members to wear their best PJs while watching impromptu performances from Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Ty Herndon, Clint Holmes, Julie Halston, John Manzari, and Cast Party musical director Billy Stritch.

The live stream, which takes place weekly, will continue the tradition of the live event which has brought established performers and rising talent to the stage every Monday night at Birdland in New York City for the past 17 years.

Last week’s online episode included Broadway newcomers, magical comics, jazz musicians, and opera singers.

To support the stream, Caruso will be accepting tips via the cash sharing app Venmo. Tips can be sent to @Jim-Caruso-1 on the Venmo app