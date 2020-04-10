Rihanna Partners With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Donate 4.2 Million To Help Domestic Violence Victims Amid COVID-19 Crisis

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter/Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced a joint grant to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to help address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 “stay at home” order.

The CLF and Dorsey will co-fund the grant, each committing $2.1 million for a total grant of $4.2 million for the cause.

The funding will be used to provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise.

The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that approximately 90 people per week (in addition to their children, in many cases) have been turned away from domestic violence shelters in Los Angeles since the Safer at Home Order was issued.

At approximately $125 per day, the grant will cover housing and food for 90 domestic violence victims per week, with an additional 90 victims per week for a 10-week period.

The grant from CLF is the second major contribution from the foundation after Rihanna teamed up with Jay-Z last week to each donate $1 million n grants to COVID-19 response efforts to support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

CLF has also made $5 million in grants to partners working on COVID-19 responses to protect communities in the United States, Caribbean and in Africa for whom the full impact of the pandemic is still to come.

CLF will continue to be engaged in COVID-19 response efforts going forward and donations can be made via their website here.