Chuck Morris To Lead New Music Business Program At Colorado State University

FT. COLLINS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering concert promoter Chuck Morris has joined Colorado State University’s College of Business to lead a new cross-disciplinary music business program for students interested in pursuing a career in the music industry.

Morris is one of the best-known promoters in the U.S. with decades of experience in the region where he has booked and produced concerts, and managed artists since 1968.

Over the course of his career, he’s worked with concert legends like Bill Graham and Barry Fey and booked famed clubs like Ebbets Field, The Sink, Tulagi, The Fillmore Auditorium, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Red Rocks, and numerous others.

More recently, he is the founder and current chairman emeritus of AEG Presents’ regional office, AEG Rocky Mountains

“In my 48-year career as a promoter and manager, I’ve always just followed my gut,” Morris said. “After guest lecturing through the years at countless colleges, I always knew I wanted to start a music program for a Colorado university. My dream is finally coming true.”

The business program at CSU will be open to all students with the first course offerings planned for the fall semester of 2020.

In addition to Morris, the program will leverage his reach with organizations such as the Bohemian Foundation and the Music District in Fort Collins as well as music businesses in Colorado and beyond to help students gain real-world experience.

“We have distinctive competencies in entrepreneurship and innovation and believe that this program should be open to all students across campus,” said Beth A. Walker, dean of the College of Business. “Our ‘big tent’ ethos, to create a music business program that crosses disciplinary boundaries, is central to the vision for this program. In addition to the deep involvement of Chuck Morris himself, this perspective makes this opportunity unique.”