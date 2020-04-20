Canada’s Major Broadcasters Unite To Support Frontline Workers With Star-Studded Special ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canada’s biggest broadcasters, Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media, are coming together in a show of support for the country’s frontline workers currently fighting the battle against COVID-19.

Featuring a star-studded lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors, and athletes, the multi-platform, all-Canadian special entitled ‘STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE’ will feature appearances by Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, William Prince, and more.



Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and CBC/Radio-Canada with support from MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio, and streaming platforms donate their air-time for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation.

Canadians who are able are being invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.

‘STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE’ is slated to air on English and French services on Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m. across all markets/7:30 p.m. NT.