Report: Live Nation Close To Announcing Updated Refund Policy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As Live Nation’s Ticketmaster comes under increasing criticism for changes to their refund policy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is reportedly preparing a plan to allow ticket-holders to receive a refund for canceled or postponed events, or credit for a future show.

According to Billboard, Live Nation is in the final stages of assembling a plan that is similar to the refund policy announced by rivals AEG Presents last week.

The plan will allow ticketholders a 30-day window, starting on May 1st, to request a refund for a postponed event. If they don’t take the refund option, the ticket will remain valid for the rescheduled event, whenever that takes place, Billboard reported.

If the event has been canceled, refunds will be initiated automatically, Billboard reported.

As well, Live Nation also plans to allow fans to opt for a credit instead of a refund, allowing them to trade the credit worth up to 150% of the face value of the ticket for a future event ticket through the “Rock When You Are Ready” program, Billboard said.

Fans can also donate the value of a refunded ticket to health-care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 response as part of the company’s Hero Nation program.

Live Nation has been facing scrutiny over their refund practices in recent weeks after the New York Times reported earlier this month that the promoter appeared to have quietly changed its policy in mid-March from offering refunds for events that had been canceled or postponed, to instead only provide refunds for canceled events.

The change sparked outrage from fans who have been left in limbo as concerts are postponed indefinitely, and prompted legislators in New York State to call for an investigation by the state’s Attorney General.