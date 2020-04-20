San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Due To COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — For the first time in its 50-year, the San Diego Comic Convention, AKA Comi-Con, has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

The long-running convention is considered one of the annual highlights of nerd culture and serves as a key promotional event for movie and video game studios, as well as other content creators.

Comic-Con had been scheduled to take place on July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center, but will now take place next year on July 22-25, organizers said.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

Similarly, WonderCon Anaheim, which was to have been held April 10-12, 2020 has also been pushed off to next year and will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from March 26-28, 2021.

As for the ever-burning question of refunds, organizers stated that individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. Exhibitors can also request a refund, or transfer payments to Comic-Con 2021.

In addition to the convention, COVID-19 has also impacted Comic-Con’s planned renovations of Balboa Park’s Federal Building with an eye towards launching of the Comic-Con Museum in the summer of 2021. Due to the pandemic, the project is being ‘rephased’ with more information about an updated schedule in the coming months.