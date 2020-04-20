One Direction Hinting At 10-Year Reunion

(CelebrityAccess) — One Direction, perhaps, the most popular boy band of the last decade if not of all time, has hinted that a reunion may be in the offing.

According to CNN, the group’s fans noted that the official One Direction Twitter account has become active.

As well, group member Liam Payne appeared on an Instagram live session this weekend with a musical collaborator Swedish DJ Alessio, where Payne hinted at the possible reunion.

“I can’t say too much,” Payne teased. “Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off.”

The group, consisting of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan first formed in 2010 after the members all unsuccessfully auditioned separately for the seventh season of the televised talent show “The X Factor.”

They reformed as a group, taking Harry Styles’ suggestion of One Direction for a name, and ultimately finished third in the competition.

Following The “X-Factor” One Direction went on to achieve stellar success as recording and touring artists, bringing in big live grosses and selling more than 50 million albums over a brief five-year span.

In 2014, with the release of their album “Four”, One Direction became the first band in the U.S. Billboard 200 history to have their first four albums debut at number one.

The following year, the group went on long-term hiatus following the discordant exit of Zayn Malik, with each member pursuing recording careers as solo artists.

It is unclear if Malik will rejoin the group, and Payne hinted that he may not. Twitter accounts for Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have all become active followers of Zayn Malik’s account

However, Payne hinted that Malik might not be part of the reunion, suggesting on the Instagram Live session with Alessio that “You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band.”