Bandsintown Becomes A Hub For Music Live-Streaming

(CelebrityAccess) — Bandsintown, the live event discovery platform, has repositioned itself during the COVID-19 pandemic to become a key place for information about the sudden surge in live streaming music.

Since March 25th, more than 3,795 artists have posted details about 8,102 live stream events on the Bandsintown platform.

In response to the demand, Bandsintown has launched its own Bandsintown LIVE channel which hosts weekly live events, including the recent net.werk festival, which helped to raise money to support MusiCares and its COVID Relief Fund.

As well, Bandsintown also struck a partnership with live streaming platform Twitch, helping to lower the barriers, allowing artists to monetize their live streams and adding an additional revenue stream while the concert industry shutdown continues.

Bandsintown also polled its user base of almost 7,000 users about their interests regarding live-streamed entertainment, including if they plan to consume live music via streams during the pandemic, their experiences with live streaming, and if they plan to continue watching live streams after the world starts to return to normal.

The survey revealed that more than 30% of fans plan to consume as many live-streamed concerts as they can, while 18% plan to watch a streamed performance at least once or twice a week.

The data showed that fans strongly prefer live performances over other forms of interaction, including previously recorded performances or fan Q&As

YouTube was far-and-away the preferred platform for streaming with a preference of 75.5%, with Facebook Live a distant second at just 48.2%.

More importantly, 74% of fans said they plan to continue watching live-streamed music once the traditional concert industry is up and running again. As well, more than 70% of fans are willing to pay to provide financial support for streaming artists.