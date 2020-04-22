One World: Together At Home Raises $128M For Fight Against COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) – The One World: Together At Home benefit concert, which took place this past weekend and was organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Lady Gaga, has reportedly raised nearly $128m in support of health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-hour, cross-platform broadcast featured healthcare workers, political leaders, scientists and other essential service workers, as well as performances by the likes of Elton John, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Hudson, Kacey Musgraves, The Rolling Stones, Juanes, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Stevie Wonder, among others.

According to Global Citizen, $55.1 million of the money raised has already gone to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which enables the tracking and containment of the spread of the coronavirus, as well as ensuring patients and frontline workers get the resources they need.

Now, in an effort to continue fundraising, Universal Music Group, in collaboration with Global Citizen, will release the soundtrack to the One World: Together At Home broadcast as a digital album. The LP, which contains 79 tracks, is available now across Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and TIDAL.

“With the generous support of artists, record labels and the world’s biggest streaming services, One World: Together At Home The Album will continue to generate support for the healthcare and other frontline workers around the world who are helping to save lives,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “With this album, fans will be able to revisit their favorite performances, while those who may have missed the live event will be able to experience the community created by this historic global event.”

All associated proceeds from artists, record labels and streaming services will be donated to Global Citizen in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.