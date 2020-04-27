iHeartMedia Teams Up With State Farm For A Weekly Living Room Concert Series

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia announced plans for the launch of the “The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series Presented by State Farm,” a weekly concert series that will bring some of the biggest names in music to your living room via the internet.

The concert series kicks off on April 29th with a performance from Thomas Rhett and will take place every Wednesday after that for the foreseeable future.

The concerts will be streamed via iHeartRadio’s own YouTube Channel, as well as their iHeartRadio stations nationwide at 7 PM local time. The concerts will also be streamed by LiveXLive.

As part of the concert, a donation will be made to a featured charitable organization for each episode in the concert series, and will include a call-to-action encouraging viewers to donate. The kick-off episode, featuring Thomas Rhett, will benefit Feeding America, a philanthropic endeavor addressing food insecurity in the U.S.

“The living room has become the new stage. Until our live music events return, this is a way for millions of fans to stay connected to their favorite artists, while staying safe at home,” said John Sykes President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to partner with State Farm on this new music series.”

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will executive produce the concert series.