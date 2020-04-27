Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Promoter 101

Promoter 101: Episode 211: CAA’s Ina Jacobs

Promoter 101Posted on by Promoter 101  Contact Me
25 0

Promoter 101: Episode 211The Quarantine Sessions of The Promoter 101 The Podcast 101 Podcast features Creative Artists Agency’s Ina Jacobs.

First Avenue & 7th St Entry’s Dayna Frank talks NIVA.

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + WORKS Entertainments’ Luke Pierce.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post