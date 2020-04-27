The 55th Annual ACM Awards Headed To Nashville For September Reschedule

LOS ANGELES, CA (April 27, 2020) – The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced that the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place at Nasvhille for the first time in the show’s history.

The show will take place from three separate and iconic Nashville venues — Te Ryman Auditorium, The Grand Ole Opry House, and The Bluebird Cafe — and air live on September 15th.

“While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy’s history,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

“First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville. Now, more than ever, is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music – The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. A huge thank you to these historic venues and to the state of Tennessee and city of Nashville for all of the support in making this a reality,” Whiteside added.

“Country music has been our voice and our companion through so many difficult times and now it is our comfort as we confront and defeat the coronavirus,” enthused Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “I’m excited to join country music fans worldwide to celebrate with the Academy of Country Music and artists that uplift and inspire us all in these extraordinary times. And I look forward to the day when we can safely welcome visitors back to enjoy all that Music City has to offer, including over 160 live entertainment venues with the best country music shows in the world.”

The show will hosted by ACM’s reigning Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban, and will air on CBS, both via their traditional broadcast platform and their digital CBS All Access.

Originally scheduled to take place on April 5th, the show was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in North America. Since then, ACM has assisted individuals working in the Country Music industry through its ACM Lifting Lives philanthropic initiative, including the launch of a COVID-19 Response Fund to assist industry folks who are suffering a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic.

Since April 1, the Fund has contributed $1.4 million thanks to the support of the Academy’s corporate sponsors FirstNet, Built with AT&T, Amazon Music and other individuals.