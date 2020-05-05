RektGlobal And TalentX Entertainment Launch A New Esports Management Joint Venture

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-game esports team RektGlobal has partnered with TalentX Entertainment to launch TalentX Gaming, a new joint venture that looks to bring management to the burgeoning world of esports.

The new JV promises a ‘creator first’ approach to talent development and social media monetization using TalentX’s existing expertise from the world of social media influencers and RektGlobal’s reach in the world of esports.

The ReKTGlobal ownership team includes musical artists Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons and Nicky Romero, pro athletes Rudy Gobert, Landon Collins and Taylor Fritz, and lead investor Nick Gross.

Jason Wilhelm will serve as CEO of the new joint venture. ReKTGlobal and TXG will operate as sister companies, and collaborate on projects together where they can.

“The esports and talent industries are exploding, yet influencers are very underserved in the gaming world. Like TalentX Entertainment, TalentX Gaming puts the creator first. It’s not just a motto; we will be in the trenches fighting battles with our creators and taking them places in their careers they never thought were possible,” said TalentX Gaming CEO Jason Wilhelm. “Every esports athlete, content creator and streamer — whether they have tens of millions of followers or are working on building their presence — will want to be part of TGX. We are going to take over. We will be the best in the business.”

“As creators and successful influencers ourselves, we understand what it takes to create content that can go viral and create new stars overnight,” added TXG board member Tal Fishman. “Bringing our success together with ReKTGlobal will bridge the gap for gaming content creators and esports athletes who want to take their influence and personal brand power to the next level.”

Launched in 2017 by Amish Shah and Dave Bialek, ReKTGlobal is parent company to global esports franchise Team Rogue, and recently announced its Call of Duty franchise team, the London Royal Ravens. As well, the company supports the esports industry with event management, as well as agency and media resources.

Its recent acquisitions include Fullcube, a fan service platform and Greenlit Content, an event and branding company that has created activations for companies such as Activision Blizzard and Warner Bros.