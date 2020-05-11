Bandsintown Survey Show Fans Embracing Streamed Live Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — While online concerts and music streaming are still in their nascency, music and concert discovery service Bandsintown conducted a survey to show what kind of impact such events have been having on music fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

The survey, conducted with nearly 7,000 respondents, showed that a large majority of fans plan to continue watching live stream shows even after bans on large public gatherings are lifted.

Of that cohort, 30% said they plan to consume as much live stream content as possible rather than just one or two streamed events a week.

Additionally, 70% of respondents indicated that they are willing to pay for live stream concerts in order to help an artist earn revenue from the performance.

Bandsintown was an early adopted of the shift to streaming music during the corona crisis and launched a partnership with video streaming service Twitch to allow all artists registered on Bandsintown for Artists to be fast tracked for monetization on the platform for livestreamed events.

To learn more, please click here. https://artists.bandsintown.com/support/bandsintown-twitch