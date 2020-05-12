SANTA BARBARA (CelebrityAccess) — venue owners, concert promoters and municipal health and safety officials begin to ponder the complex realities of re-opening concert venues amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Event Safety Alliance has released a new how to manual providing guidance for small events and venues.

The Event Safety Alliance Reopening Guide addresses health and sanitary issues that event and venue staff will need to consider in order to re-open in as safe a fashion as possible in order to protect employees, performers and patrons.

According to the ESA, the first edition of the guide has been specifically developed to help mitigate risks and make the best use of limited resources with an eye towards the smallest events and venues as those are likely to be the first to re-open.

As well, the guide addresses the legal ramifications of reopening and explains how to apply the legal duty of care.

“As a matter of common law, everyone has a duty to behave reasonably under their own circumstances. Consequently, there is no such thing as ‘best’ practices. There are only practices that are reasonable for this venue, this event, this crowd, this time and place, during this pandemic. Because few operational bright lines would make sense, The Event Safety Alliance Reopening Guide is designed to help event professionals think through their own circumstances. In the order than one plans an event, the Reopening Guide looks closely at the health and safety risks involved in reopening public spaces, then proposes risk mitigation measures that are likely to be reasonable under the circumstances of the smaller events and venues that will reopen first,” said vent Safety Alliance Vice President Steven A. Adelman, the head of Adelman Law Group, PLLC and editor of the guide.

The Event Safety Alliance Reopening Guide includes contributions from more than 300 professionals from all facets of the live event industry, from the smallest to largest producers and the many businesses that work to support them.

The guide is available as a free download and the ESA encourges it to be shared.

https://www.eventsafetyalliance.org/esa-reopening-guide