The Peach Music Festival Postponed Til 2021

SCRANTON, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of The Peach Music Festival announced that the event has officially been pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus.

“Thank you for supporting The Peach Music Festival. We love our peach family & hope you & your loved ones are safe. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to reschedule Peach 2020 and reuinite on July 1-4, 2021,” Organizers wrote in a statement posted to their social media.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place from July 2nd to July 5th at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA.

According to the statement, all headlining acts booked for the 2020 festival have agreed to return next year, including String Cheese Incident, Oysterhead, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.

All passes from this year will remain valid for the 2021 edition of the festival and full refunds are available until June 10th.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience & kindness as we worked through this process. thank you Peach Family! Soon we will be back together, sharing blue skies and sunny days. In the meantime, please take of yourself & each other. We will see you at tThe Peach!”