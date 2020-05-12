The Knicks Reportedly Offering Refunds For All Remaining Home Games

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — MSG Sports has contacted New York Knicks season ticket holders to offer refunds to all remaining postponed home games at Madison Square Garden.

According to the New York Post, a letter sent to fans offers a full refund on all postponed games, or fans can roll tickets over to the next season, with a bonus credit for food, beverages, the MSG store or a RJ Barrett “swingman” jersey.

When the league pulled the plug on the season in Mid-March, The Knicks had eight games left to play, with the final home game scheduled for April 14.

While the team has begun offering refunds, the NBA has not officially canceled its 2020 season and is reportedly hopeful they can stage at least some games this year, even without fans in the arenas.

“The ultimate issue is how much risk we’re all comfortable taking.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly said on a conference call with the players association last week, according to ESPN.

However, the league faces numerous obstacles, including not being able to compel players to return to the court if they are unwilling.

As well, testing and the lack thereof is also a potential roadblock for re-opening the league. Regular testing of players, staff, coaches and referees would be an important part of operating safely but in many parts of the country, testing remains out of reach for a large portion of the population.

That might prove to be a sensitive issue for the team, particularly after they drew criticism in March when players were rapidly tested following a potential exposure to coronavirus but many, including front-line medical workers, were unable to obtain tests.

On Friday, the NBA made the first tentative moves towards re-opening and allowed teams in states that have lifted stay-at-home orders to reopen to re-open practice facilities in a limited capacity.