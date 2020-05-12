Major Data Breach At Celebrity Law Firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Hackers have hit the law firm of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, which represents A-list celebrities including Robert De Niro, Madonna, and Lady Gaga, among others.

According to multiple news outlets, the hackers are threatening to expose a 746GB data cache, which includes contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers, email addresses, and personal correspondence, if they do not receive payment of an undisclosed amount.

“We can confirm that we’ve been victimised by a cyberattack,” said Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks in a statement. “We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world’s experts who specialise in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters.”

Other celebrities likely to be impacted if the data is leaked include Bruce Springsteen, Nicky Minaj, Priyanka Chopra, Mariah Carey, and Rod Stuart.

The New York-based firm’s website is currently down.