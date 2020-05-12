Roskilde Festival 2021 Sold Out

DENMARK (CelebrityAccess) – The 50th edition of Denmark’s Roskilde Festival should have taken place this upcoming summer, however, much like other major festivals all over the world, it was canceled due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Now, festival organizers have announced that the 2021 edition of the event is officially sold out.

Ticketholders for this year’s festival were given the opportunity to transfer their tickets to 2021. According to a release from Roskilde, 85 % chose to do so. Another 12,000 refunded all-week tickets were put back on sale Tuesday and reportedly sold out in mere hours, meaning that a whopping 80,000 people have now opted to attend Roskilde’s 50-anniversary event next year.

Roskilde Festival’s spokeswoman, Christina Bilde, said: “Now that it was not possible to complete the 50th edition of the festival this year, we are thrilled about the massive support our festival-goers have shown us. We had not dared to hope that the tickets would move so fast. Thanks for that!”

“Now the planning of festival number 50 will continue, and we’re looking forward to sharing much more about what will happen. The fact that so many people support us means that we expect to live up to our purpose after the festival in 2021, which is to support children and young people.”

The 50th edition of Roskilde Festival is slated to take place from June 26 to July 3 2021. 5,000 one-day tickets will go on sale to the general public later this year.