Bryan Adams Facing Backlash Over COVID-19 Related Social Media Posts

CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is facing backlash over a series of COVID-19 related social media posts some are calling racist.

On Monday, Adams posted an Instagram video of himself performing his hit single “Cuts Like A Knife,” accompanied by a caption reading: “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at @royalalberthall, but thanks to some (expletive) bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.”

Adams also posted similar sentiments on Twitter Monday, however, his Tweet appears to have since been deleted.

Many on social media condemned Adams’ comments as racist, saying he was contributing to anti-Chinese rhetoric surrounding the virus.

In response to Adams’ claims, one Twitter user said: “Wow. Dude. You just got your entire career cancelled. There’s no room in Canada for that kind of xenophobic crap. It’s time to retire and become that old white guy who yells at kids from his yard. #RacismIsAVirus” Another added: “He’s thoughtlessly spreading widely proven false prejudices. The virus has been proven to not come from bat eating, and there is very little evidence that it was made in a chinese lab.”

Some even called for Royal Albert Hall to denounce the 60-year-old singer-songwriter, and for Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to revoke Adams’ Order of Canada.

Adams, who is a longtime vegan, has posted previously about wet markets, which sell fresh meat, fish, and produce, and he’s not alone. Celebrities including Ricky Gervais, Joaquin Phoenix and Paul McCartney, have also called for their closure.

You can see Adams’ Instagram post below: