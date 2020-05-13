Diane Warren Signs Publishing And Recording Deals With BMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Prolific songwriter Diane Warren, who penned hits such as “How Do I Live” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” has signed global publishing and recording deals with label services company BMG.

Over the course of a long career writing music, Warren has generated an impressive nine #1 hits, and 32 songs that have charted in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100l.

Warren was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has racked up an impressive 12 Grammy nominations, including a win for “Because You Loved Me” and 11 Academy Award nominations for music used in films.

Under the terms of her new pacts with BMG, the company will administer her entire catalog (ex-US and Canada) under her Realsongs umbrella, and will release her upcoming album, which features her material performed by an array of noted artists which is due later this year.

“I’m thrilled with my new deal at BMG. I love the BMG team. They have hit the ground running! There is so much already happening that I know this year is going to be amazing. To say I’ve never felt so much enthusiasm and excitement is an understatement. It’s great to have a team behind me like this. This is just the beginning of a fantastic journey filled with hits,” Warren said.

“Diane is one in a million. She is exactly what a global publisher like BMG wants and needs. Her catalog is full of evergreen titles written 100% by herself, a catalog of beautiful and unreleased treasures, to pitch to artists around the world for synch at film, TV, and commercials. Every day she is writing new smash hit songs. The entire publishing team at BMG is proud and honored to be at service for the one and only Diane Warren,” added Thomas Scherer, BMG EVP, Repertoire & Marketing.