Blues Prodigy Lucky Peterson Dead At 55

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Judge “Lucky” Peterson, the noted blues guitarist and keyboardist who fused soul, R&B, gospel and rock and performed with the likes of Etta James and Willie Dixon, has died. He was 55.

A statement posted to his social media said Peterson died on Sunday after being rushed to the hospital from his home in Dallas after he became critically ill. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Buffalo, “Lucky” Peterson was considered a prodigy and was performing at his father’s roadhouse “The Governor’s Inn” which was a popular spot in the northeast on the blues circuit. It was at the Inn that Peterson was discovered by blues legend Willie Dixon, who served as a mentor for the aspiring young blues artist.

Dixon helped to land Peterson performing spots on The Tonight Show, The Ed Sullivan Show and What’s My Line? and released his debut album “Our Future: 5 Year Old Lucky Peterson”, for Today/Perception Records

As a teenager, Peterson attended the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts and later played guitar for a number of prominent blues artists, including Etta James and Bobby “Blue” Bland.

Peterson was a prolific recording artist, releasing more than 30 albums over the course of his lifetime, including “50 – Just Warming Up!” via Jazz Village last year.

Peterson lived in Dallas, Texas, and maintained an active tour schedule performing all over the world.