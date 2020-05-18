Dallas String Quartet Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The genre-bending Dallas String Quartet has signed exclusively with Universal Attractions Agency (UAA).

The group, which is colloquially known as the DSQ, has been likened to artists such as Lindsey Sterling and 2Cellos.

Founded in 2007 by violist Ion Zanca, the group straddled the line between contemporary classical and pop music, utilizing both electric strings and traditional instruments as they play classic and pop compositions.

Other members include violinists Melissa Priller and Eleanor Dunbar, bassist Young Heo, guitarist Anthony Plant, and percussionist Efren “Chiquis” Guzman Jr.

DSQ has has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoffs, both the NBA and NFL, and at venues such as the House of Blues.

Here’s the group’s socially distanced rendition of Shawn Mendes’ “Lost In Japan”