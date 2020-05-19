‘Little Fires Everyone’ Director Lynn Shelton Dead At 54

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Lynn Shelton, an independent filmmaker who directed “Humpday” and episodes of the web miniseries “Little Fires Everyone,” has died. She was 54

Shelton’s publicist said she died in Los Angeles on Friday from an unspecified blood disorder.

Shelton became a flag-bearer for independent cinema in North America starting in 2004 when she directed her first feature-length film “We Go Way Back” which tells the story of 23-year-old actress, Kate who confronts an increasingly real 13-year-old version of herself.

Her followup films, including “Your Sister’s Sister” and “Humpday” explored themes of relationships and personal experiences through atypical and often ironic lenses, such as her 2013 film “Touchy Feely” in which a massage therapist develops a neurotic aversion to touching people’s skin.

Shelton also directed episodes of television shows, such as “GLOW”, “Mad Men”, and Hulu’s limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” which starred Reese Witherspoon.

She was married to actor Kevin Seal, with whom she had a son.