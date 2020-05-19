Join NIVA’s Campaign To Save Independent Music Venues

WASHINGTON D.C. (Hypebot) — “First to close and last to open” is the frightening current reality being faced by every music venue and concert promoter.

Live Nation and AEG may have the resources to outlive a prolonged shutdown, but very few independent music venues and producers have any outside backing at all.

Now more than 800 influential music venues and promoters have joined together to form the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to fight for the survival of these venues that are usually the first platform to give new artists a chance to connect with fans and fans to discover new music.

These venues need the help of every music fan and artist now.

“…if concerts don’t resume in 2020, 90% of independent venues across America will most likely not open again. Ever. Including the venues in our community,” reads NIVA’s open letter to the US Congress.

It continues:

“Of course this is terrible for music lovers but this affects so many more angles. Independent music venues are economic multipliers, community builders, and beloved institutions. A Chicago study estimated that $1 spent at a small venue resulted in $12 of economic activities for neighboring restaurants, hotels and retail shops – and we believe that level of financial contribution is consistent in cities and towns across America. What would our communities look like without them? We must ensure their survival.”

Contact Congress Today

NIVA has provided a simple customizable message that will automatically contact your Senators and Representative. Sign it here.