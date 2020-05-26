Live Nation Bringing Toronto’s Budweiser Stage To Television This Summer

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Concert promoter Live Nation’s Canadian office is teaming up with Budweiser to bring a new, weekly televised concert series to life this summer.

The Budweiser Stage at Home concert series will take place on the Budweiser Stage in downtown Toronto with weekly hour-long performances through the summer.

The series will debut Saturday, May 30th with a performance by The Black Crowes with The Trews and hosted by Juno-nominated musician and Sportsnet host, Tara Slone.

Canadian favorites Blue Rodeo and Alan Doyle are lined up for perform on June 6th. Additional lineups to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans will be able to tune in to the performances each Saturday on Citytv and Citytv.com, and the events will also be available to stream on Live Nation’s Live From Home platform.

“Budweiser Stage has a long, rich history as one of North America’s premiere concert destinations, and we know how important music is to people, especially at a difficult time. We wanted to keep the summer concert season going, even when we have to be apart,” said Riley O’Connor Chairman Live Nation Canada. “Live Nation Canada is proud to present Budweiser Stage at Home to keep our fans connected with live music. Live Nation continues to be the leader in the presentation of live music performances and looks forward to when we can all celebrate together at a live concert.”