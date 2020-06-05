What’s Up With Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — While most major music festivals have postponed until the autumn, or canceled outright for 2020, the fate of C3’s iconic Chicago festival Lollapalooza has yet to be announced.

The festival, which is scheduled to take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 30 through August 2, is still officially a go based on the festival’s website.

Other major festivals in the region have been fully canceled for 2020, including Summerfest in nearby Milwaukee, and Pitchfork, which also takes place in Grant Park at the end of July.

However, C3 Presents has kept their cards close to their chest with Lollapalooza.

On May 22nd, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that an announcement about Lollapalooza was exepcted in the last week of May but so far, no decision has been made public.

On Thursday, the city entered phase 3 of re-opening of its coronavirus re-opening plan, which includes a return to much of public life, including non-essential retail, outdoor dining in restaurants and cafes, and a re-opening of office buildings for non-essential workers.

On June 4th, Illinois reported 929 new cases of COVID-19, down from a daily peak in mid-May of more than 4,000.