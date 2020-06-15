Kenny Chesney, Santana, Goo Goo Dolls All Join The 2021 Touring Club

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The trickle of artists who are abandoning 2020 entirely and pushing their touring plans into 2021 is quickly growing into a torrent.

Kenny Chesney, who previously postponed the 2020 dates of his “Chillaxification” tour due to the coronavirus, announced that he’s now planning to return to the road in time for the Summer of 2021.

“I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues,” Chesney said in a press statement. “I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.”

“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea,” Chesney added. “Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby – and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.

The tour, promoted by the Messina Touring Group, will hit 18 venues across North America next year, starting on May 1st at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and wrapping with a pair of shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass on August 27th & 28th.

Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead are still lined up to provide support on the tour.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have also rescheduled for 2021, and their Miraculous Supernatural Tour will now begin on June 18th, 2021 in Chula Vista, CA and end on August 28th, 2021 in Tampa, FL

However, not every show was rescheduled. Previously announced shows at the Bell Center in Montreal and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville have been cancelled due to scheduling issues and a June 27th show for the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington has yet to be rescheduled.

The Goo Goo Dolls have also punted to 2021, with their tour now scheduled to get underway at Ford Idaho Amphitheater in Boise on July 22nd, 2021, and will wind up at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 5th.

However, Lifehouse, who was previously slated to join the Goo Goo Dolls for the run have backed out, opting to take 2021 off.

“Lifehouse will be replaced with another great artist who will be announced soon,” the Goo Goo Dolls said in a statement via social media.