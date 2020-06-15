Canadian Music Industry Vet Greg Simpson Dead At 71

LONDON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Greg Simpson, a longtime fixture of Canada’s music industry, died on June 10th at the age of 71.

His death was announced by Canadian Music Week where Simpson served as a conference facilitator for more than 25 years. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Sidney, British Columbia, Simpson began managing his first act – The Broom Town Band – while he was still in high school.

He then relocated to Ontario where he landed a role as as the Music Director at CJOE-London.

He also spent time in the label world, at A&M Records and at music retailers including Record World, and Sam The Record Man before returning to radio in 1979.

In 1993, he launched his own record promotions company and began working with Canadian music industry legend Neill Dixon at Canadian Music Week.

“When I was a promoter, I used to call Greg up when he was at FM96 in London and try to get him to spin our records. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of music that rivaled anyone I’ve ever worked with. He always remembered everyone he met, by name and face, and treated you as an old friend even if it was his first time meeting you. Rock and Roll Heaven will be a little bit richer with Greg there,” Dixon wrote in a social media post announcing Simpson’s passing.

Simpson is survived by his sister Wanda, and an extended family.

Plans for a memorial service in London will be arranged for a time after social gathering restrictions have eased.

His family asked that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to the Forest City London Music Awards and the Great Lakes Blues Society.