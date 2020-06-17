Charlamagne Tha God To Host Live Nation Urban’s Juneteenth Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Urban is partnering with Color of Change and LivexLive for Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special featuring performances and discussions with artists from the worlds of hip hop, R&B and Gospel.

The 90-minute sepcial, which premiers via LiveXLive’s digital platforms on June 19th, will be hosted by Charlamagne Tha God with correspondent Gia Peppers.

Performers confirmed include Justine Skye, Jonathan McReynolds, Mick Jenkins, Joy Oladokun, Common featuring Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, Fantastic Negrito and discussions with Trae Tha Truth, Vic Mensa, Lion Babe, TI, Mereba, Leon Bridges and more.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 that Union general Gordon Granger read federal orders that proclaimed that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.

“Juneteenth is the ultimate celebration of Black history and heritage. Live Nation Urban is proud to partner with LiveXLive and Color of Change to bring light to a day that has been revered by African Americans for generations. Its cultural relevance and significance globally cannot be understated,” said Brandon Pankey, VP, Live Nation Urban

“We’re proud to partner with Live Nation Urban, Color of Change and these amazing artists for a Juneteenth celebration and discussion of black music and culture,” added Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. “Now more than ever we must uplift, elevate and celebrate black voices and unify through the power of music and art.”