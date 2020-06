In part two of my conversation with legendary record producer Bob Ezrin we delve deeply into his production of the first Peter Gabriel album and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” and further discuss his work with Alice Cooper as well as Deep Purple, the Kings, Phish and so much more!

