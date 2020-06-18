Kevin Saer Leong Named Head Of Creative At 300 Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — 300 Entertainment announced the appointment of Kevin Saer Leong as the head of the label’s creative department.

In his new billet, Leong will oversee the company’s creative department, including all creative initiatives. He will also collaborate with other departments at the label to rebrand websites and merchandise.

He will also design and produce artist merchandise and accessories, as well as oversee photo shoots, and the creation of album art and assets.

Leong comes to his new role with more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry. His. C.V. includes working for more than 15 years with Russell Simmons, eventually becoming VP of Design overseeing all creative for all licensing for Phat Fashions.

As well, Leong relocated from NYC to California as the Creative Director for Lil Wayne & his brand Trukfit, as well as working as a consultant with Stevie Williams on his skate brand Asphalt Yacht Club.

“Expanding our creative department at 300 Entertainment has been a priority for us and I can’t think of a better person than Kevin Leong to lead the team. After working with Kevin for the past 20 years at Def Jam, Phat Farm, KWL management and now again at 300, I know firsthand that his leadership, ability to drive culture, and insightful creative direction will not only strengthen the creative department but will lead to creative success and growth across the entire company,” said Kevin Liles, CEO and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment.