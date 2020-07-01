Austin City Limits Music Festival Canceled For 2021

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 edition of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is the latest event to fall victim to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, organizers announced that the festival, which was scheduled to take place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 11, has been pushed back into 2021.

“We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority,” organizers said in a press statement.

The festival is now slated to make its return to Austin’s Zilker Park from October 1-3 and October 8-10 in 2021 in time to mark their 20th anniversary.

Tickets will be transferable to next year’s event but refunds are available for fans who can’t attend in 2021.