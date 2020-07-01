Gabriella Ianni Named VP Commercial Strategy At Ingrooves

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Indie marketing and distribution service Ingrooves announced the promotion of Gabriella Ianni to the post of Vice President, Commercial Strategy.

In her new billet, Ianni will oversee Ingrooves’ relationship with digital service providers such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and TIDAL.

Ianni, who is based in the company’s New York offices, most recently served as account director, where she also played a role in Ingrooves’ relationships with DSP partners.

She joined the company in 2015 after a stint as head of promotion at Megaforce Records. Her C.V. also includes roles at Music Choice and Entercom Boston.

She got her start in the industry as on-air talent at KMBY-FM in Monterey, CA.

“Over the course of my career I’ve seen how quickly our business can shift and I’m so proud to be on a team that is among the best at predicting these evolutions and capitalizing on them to benefit our label and artist partners,” said Mrs. Ianni.